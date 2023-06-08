Kim Kardashian Hints At Budding Romance With Mystery Man Post Pete Davidson Breakup

Kim Kardashian recently opened up on her reality show about her new romance with mysterious guy 'Fred'. In a teaser of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim met with Scott Disick and talked about recent developments in her dating life. The duo referred to the socialite’s new beau as 'Fred'.

Kim said, "My friends wanted me to meet someone.” "Let's call this guy 'Fred'", said Scott, making Kim laugh. "Does he meet the standards?" he asked. The requirements Scott alluded to seem to be a reference to a prior comment Kim made on her show. She outlined the numerous qualities she was looking for in her next romantic partner. The expectations included someone who could protect and fight for Kim. He also had to be calm, have no issues with his parents and be very patient.

Kim kept the identity of her mystery man a secret. However, she did admit that she had dinner with him. The location was the same New York City restaurant where she would have private dinners with her ex, Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian's dating history

(Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for nine months | Image: AP)

Kim Kardashian's last known romance ended in August 2022 after she split up with Pete Davidson. Since then, Kim has been associated with Tom Brady, despite people close to the duo claiming that Kim and Tom are merely friends who spoke about the sale of a house. The reality star was also romantically linked to Meek Mill in January. According to rumours, the duo was spotted at high-profile gatherings including the Super Bowl in February and the Oscars Vanity Fair party in March. A source claimed Meek and Kim "have been in contact," but they were unable to confirm whether or not they attended the aforementioned events "as a couple."

Meanwhile, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West got married to Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. However, they never announced the news of their marriage officially. Bianca met Kanye while she was working at his company, Yeezy.