Shraddha Kapoor Looks Better With Aditya Roy Kapur Or Farhan Akhtar On-screen?

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of the popular Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor is herself one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry today. The actor, even though having had an easy way into the industry has worked very hard and proved her talent. Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent performances include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more.

Shraddha made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013). Having spent 10 years in the industry, she has worked with many great moviemakers and actors. Here is who out of Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor looks better with Aditya Roy Kapur or Farhan Akhtar?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor first appeared together in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), from where both the actors rose to fame. The plot of the film revolves around a popular singer and musician, Rahul who loses his fame due to alcoholism. But, he then decides to change the life of a small-time singer and helps her turn into a big star in the music industry. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor received critical appreciation and won many awards for their performances in the movie.

Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu (2017) was the last time Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor appeared together on-screen. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of Adi and Tara, who move to the Mumbai city in order to pursue their dreams. The two fall in love and all goes well until they have to choose between love and career. The movie was commercially a success at the box-office.

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together on-screen in Shujaat Saudagar’s Rock On 2 (2016). The movie is the second addition to the Rock On series and a continuation of the previous movie. Apart for Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also cast Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, and Shashank Arora as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the band, Magik, that reunites after a tragic incident tears them apart, with some new members. The movie did average at the box-office.

