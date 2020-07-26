Shraddha Kapoor Movies That Have Music Composed By Popular Duo Sachin-Jigar

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her films like Stree, ABCD 2, Haider, Aashiqui 2, and Haseena Parker among others. Shraddha is also a good singer and has sung for songs Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi, Bezuban, Galliyan, and Sab Tera. Her movies like Stree, Haseena Parker, and ABCD 2 included melodious songs that were thoroughly enjoyed by fans. A common thing about these movies is that their songs were composed by Sachin-Jigar. Below, listed are some Shraddha Kapoor’s films for which the popular music duo has given music-

Stree

Shraddha Kapoor’s film, Stree had music by Sachin-Jigar. Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy film, inspired by a true phenomenon. The 2018 release, Stree includes a star cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The film was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj DK and directed by Amar Kaushik. Stree comprises some peppy songs like Milegi Milegi, Kamariya, Aao Kabhi Haveli Par, and the romantic melody Nazar Na Lag Jaaye which was loved by the audience.

ABCD 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen dance stints in the film ABCD 2 had excited the fans with their amazing chemistry and dance performances in the film. The film was based on dance and ABCD 2 did a business of estimated ₹165 crores. The music of this dance film, ABCD 2 was given by Sachin-Jigar and had a list of 9 songs. The film had some peppy and dance songs like Happy B’day, Happy Hour, Tattoo, Naach Meri Jaan, and more. And some of the slow and melodious music songs from the film were Chunar, Sun Saathiya, Bezubaan Phir Se If You Hold My Hand, Hey Ganaraya. One of the popular patriotic dance songs from the film by Sachin-Jigar was Vande Mataram, which was a stage performance in the film.

Haseena Parkar

The film Haseena Parkar revolves around the story of notorious underworld leader Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Shraddha Kapoor essayed the lead role of Haseena Parkar in the film. The biographical film bags amazing songs which are a mixture of romantic, sad, and lively music. Songs from the movie Haseena Parkar are composed by the amazing music director duo Sachin-Jigar. The film had a romantic song Tere Bina and also a sad version of Tere Bina which was sung by Arijit Singh & Priya Saraiya. Bantai sung by Divine & Kirthi Shetty and Piya Aa is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan are also popular songs from the film Haseena Parkar.

