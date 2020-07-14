Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Street Dancer 3D' Vs 'Baaghi 3': Which One Was Loved More By Fans?

Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. However, her first successful film was Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. Post that, there was no looking back for Shraddha. The diva worked in several films in the past few years and Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer3D truly stand out in the list. Talking about these films, let's see which one of the two fared better at the BO.-

Street Dancer 3D or Baaghi 3, which film of Shraddha Kapoor was better?

Street Dancer

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor was super excited to be a part of the film, Street Dancer 3D. The actor loves to dance and hence this dance series movie was very special for her. Street Dancer 3D is a dance film set in London and is based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Sushant Pujari, and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles. This film was a sequel to ABCD 2 which also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Street Dancer 3D, the film went on to earn an amount of gross of ₹81.29 crores in India and ₹15.71 crores overseas. The film had a worldwide gross collection of ₹97 crores. Street Dancer 3D got a rating of 3.6 out of 10 and Rotten Tomatoes marked the film as 11% on the Tomatometer.

Baaghi 3

Sharddha Kapoor also looked great with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi series which has released the 3rd instalment in 2020. Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3 was seen as Siya opposite Tiger Shroff's Ronnie. Baaghi was an action drama. The sizzling chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger made for a great on-screen pair. Shraddha and Tiger came together after four years for the third instalment of the series, which released on March 4, 2020. In the film, Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s role of Siya was full of fun and energy.

Baaghi 3, the film went on to earn a gross amount of ₹110.65 crores in India and ₹24.42 crores overseas. The film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹135.08 crores and became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020. Baaghi 3 got an IMDB rating of 2 out of 10.

