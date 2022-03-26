Shraddha Kapoor Reacts To Alleged Split With Rohan Shrestha? Fans Curious After IG Post

The link-ups and break-ups are one of the highlights of Bollywood. Over the years, many couples, be it married or unmarried, have parted ways after being in a relationship for several years. The latest couple to reportedly go through splitsville was Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.

Though the couple never officially spoke about their alleged relationship, they were regularly spotted hanging out. Now, as per the latest gossip, the duo has called it quits.

While there is no confirmation about the split yet, the actor shared her first social media post since the break-up. Naturally, fans were curious to know if it is a reaction to the break-up with the celebrity photographer.

Shraddha Kapoor shares first social media post after the rumoured break-up with Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha had wished her mother with a throwback picture two weeks ago and followed it up with a brand promotion post the day later. Since then, there were no posts by the Baaghi 3 star over the two weeks and amid this gap, reports surfaced that she had broken up with Rohan. Soon after, the 35-year-old shared her first post on Instagram.

Shraddha stared into the camera with a light smile in the selfie she clicked as placed her hand on her chin and flaunted an open-hair look. She captioned it, 'aur sunao' (say more).

It is not clear if her message was to the people speculating on her relationship status, or that she wished to suggest that she wished to only talk to her fans amid the alleged relationship issues or that she had moved on. However, some fans asked her about the break-up. One asked if the break-up had indeed taken place, and another was upset about not being informed about the split.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha part ways after a four-year relationship

Though they known each other for the past two decades, Shraddha and Rohan had entered into a relationship just four years ago. Reports of their wedding had surfaced around August. Shraddha recently even featured in a photoshoot of Rohan Shrestha, as she did over the years.

However, the duo, as per a report on Pinkvilla, were in an on-off relationship since the start of the year. He was conspicuous by his absence at Shraddha's birthday celebrations in Goa earlier this year. No reason was cited in the reason.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@rohanshrestha