Shraddha Kapoor Relishes Vada Pav, Clicks Photos With Fans On Birthday

Shraddha Kapoor turned 36 on Friday. She decided to celebrate her birthday in the simplest way possible. She spent the day with her fans and the media and promoted her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Mumbai. She relished city's favourite street food-- vada pav-- distributred some among the fans and even cut cake.

For her birthday, Shraddha decided to keep it chic in a white top and denim. To complete her look, she wore a beige blazer and pendant. After cutting the cake, she received flowers from the paparazzi and her fans. She even posed with them for pictures.

She also posted a photo on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Happy Birthday wish karo mujhe but kuch alag creative style mein." with a bright smile. Soon after she posted the photo, several celebrities took to her comments section and wished her happy birthday. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha", while her brother Siddhanth Kapoor's comment read, "अवव्व तेरा hahahaahappppyyyy bdayyyyyy."

About Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy film which is directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody, alongside Luv Ranjan. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and marks their first film together. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will feature in supporting roles.

The movie is shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Spain and Mauritius. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2023, which is coinciding with the Holi weekend.