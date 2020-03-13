Shraddha Kapoor Shares Endearing Pic On Mum Shivangi's B'day, Co-star Tiger Becomes A Fan

Netizens love it when actors reveal their bonds with their parents. Shraddha Kapoor is one such actor who never shies away from sharing such personal pictures on her social media handles. The actor loves sharing images with her huge fan base on social media, be it from her sets, photoshoots, or with her family and friends.

Shraddha Kapoor surprised fans and followers on Instagram by sharing a sweet throwback picture to wish her mother Shivangi Kolhapure on her birthday. The click features the two sitting on the couch as Shivangi gently pinches Shraddha’s nose as an expression of love.

Shraddha Kapoor's sweet wish for her mother

“Simply divine. Happy Bday mommy,” Shraddha captioned it. The photo has received close to a million likes on Instagram in just over two hours. Her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff commented, “Happy birthday Shivangi aunty,” followed by a series of heart emojis. Shraddha’s elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor pointed out the striking resemblance between the two ladies and wrote, “That’s like Shraddha now and Shraddha 18 years ago. Love, love it.”

Shraddha Kapoor who is quite active on social media often brings back priceless throwback pictures out of the Bunny's hat. On the occasion of her parent's anniversary, the actress shared an adorable throwback picture of her parents. She even wrote a heartfelt caption for her parents along with the sepia-toned picture. "Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today," she wrote.

On the work front, Kapoor had two releases in 2020, the first one being Street Dancer 3D, while the second being Baaghi 3. The Shraddha-Tiger starrer released on March 6, 2020, and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The film also stars Ritiesh Deshmukh essaying the role of Tiger Shroff's brother.

