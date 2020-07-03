Shraddha Kapoor-Emraan Hashmi's 'Dance Basanti' Behind-the-scenes; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010), starring Amitabh Bachchan as the lead character, and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent 10 years in the entertainment industry, Shraddha Kapoor has done various types of movies and characters. She is also widely known for her dancing skills. Kapoor has been a part of many iconic dance videos and item songs. One of the most famous dance tracks of Shraddha Kapoor is Dance Basanti from the movie Ungli (2014). Here are the behind-the-scenes from the song. Read on:

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Dance Basanti behind-the-scenes

Dance Basanti is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Anushka Manchanda. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music composers of the song are Sachin and Jigar. The song is produced under the banner of Sony Music Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The music video features Shraddha Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In the video, director Rensil D’Silva says that Dance Basanti is a ''great hook'' to the movie. Actor Emran Hashmi says it is a very ''catchy item number''. The choreographer of the song, Caesar mentions Dance Basanti is ''a fabulous catch-line''. He said that when he was approached for the song, he was quite excited and happy because the song was ''in his zone''. He has said that he loves to choreograph hip-hop and ''the groove that he has got in this song is fabulous''.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, in the video, says Dance Basanti is her first song where she is actually getting to dance and is being portrayed in a unique way. She has said that she loves the fact that the song has a ''touch of hip-hop to the Indianess'' She also praised Caesar for his work on the dance number.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

About Ungli

Ungli is a Renxil D’Silva-directorial, starring Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends who decide that it is time to take justice into their own hands. The movie reportedly earned ₹50 crores at the box-office.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.