Shraddha Kapoor Starts Prepping For Stree 2, Director Amar Kaushik Shares Update

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starred in the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The film was commercially successful and was praised by critics. Now, the preparation for its sequel Stree 2 has started.

3 things you need to know

The original cast of Stree including Shraddha, Rajkummar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana will return for the second part.

Stree 2 will be directed by Amar Kaushik.

The director shared an update of the movie on Saturday.

Shraddha Kapoor gears up for Stree 2

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik shared a set of pictures of Shraddha on his Instagram handle. In it, the actress can be seen sitting on a sofa dressed in a pink suit. She appeared to be reading the script of Stree 2, while she tried to control her laughter. In the caption, the director wrote, “Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya?? (Oh woman, who are you??? What’s your name??.)”

Shraddha shared the post on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai, Bas hassi nahi rok sakti. (She is woman, she can do anything just can’t control her laughter.)” Fans also noticed the the text “Oo Stree Kal Aana (Oh woman come tomorrow),” on the wall behind her back.

(Amar Kaushik's post shared by Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram story)

Stree 2 to introduce a new 'Bhootni'

As per reports, Amar has finished the script of Stree 2, and he will soon start the rehearsals for the movie. After the success of Stree, it was Dinesh Vijan's idea to carry forward with the sequel and now the makers are planning to get a new Bhootni on board who is going to wreak havoc for the people in the name of Stree. The film will focus on a fight between good and evil.

The makers announced the Stree sequel during an event in Mumbai in April, when the cast performed a skit to reveal the sequel's release date. It is scheduled to release in theatres in August 2024. On the additional work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be starring in the Naagin trilogy.