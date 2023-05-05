Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Celebs Attend Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai

Backstreet Boys, an American band from the 90s, performed in Mumbai's Jio World Gardens last night. The band performed in India after 13 long years. Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ram Pothineni, Diana Penty, Natasha Dalal, Meezaan Jafri, Varun Sharma and Malaika Arora, among others, were spotted at the concert venue.

Band members including Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough performed for nearly two hours at the concert. They kickstarted their performance with the hit track titled I Wanna Be With You. Then they made the jam-packed audience groove on the songs including Don't Want You Back, The Call, Drowning, I Want It That Way and more. Backstreet Boys even greeted the crowd in Hindi and said that the next time they will try to perform in more than two cities in India. Check out the photos of the celebrities who attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai.

Nick Carter expresses gratitude

After kicking off their DNA World Tour in Mumbai, Nick Carter thanked all his fans and shared a clip from inside the concert. He captioned the post, "Without our fans all over the world we would definitely be Incomplete!! Thank you Mumbai for waiting for so long. We love you." Soon after, fans posted their reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Best night of my life so far! Caught up with bsb family that was pending so far. Thanks for being in Mumbai." Another fan commented, What a stunning atmosphere. Without you guys our lives would be incomplete. Loooove you". Check the post below.

More on Backstreet Boys concerts in India

After wrapping up their first concert in Mumbai, Backstreet Boys are all set to perform in Delhi NCR today (May 5). The band will be performing in Airia Mall. The gates of the concert will open at 6 PM and the performance will begin at 7.30 PM.