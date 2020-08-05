Shraddha Kapoor’s ABCD 2 Or Baaghi: Which Movie Fared Well With The Audience?

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of the popular Indian entertainer and actor, Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor herself is one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry today. Shraddha Kapoor has worked very hard and proved her talent in order to achieve everything she has today. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more. Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

After giving back-to-back blockbuster movies, Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Having spent 10 years in the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors and has been a part of some great scripts and movies. Here is which one out of Shraddha Kapoor’s ABCD 2 and Baaghi was more loved by the audience. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor’s ABCD 2 or Baaghi?

In 2015, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan played the lead characters in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Any Body Can Dance 2 (ABCD 2). The movie also cast Prabhu Deva as the lead character. ABCD 2 is the second part of the Any Body Can Dance movie series but it is not the continuation of the first film.

The plot of the film is based on the true story of the Fictitious Dance Group. The movie depicts the entire journey of the dance group to win a prestigious dance competition. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s pairing became the face of the Any Body Can Dance series. Any Body Can Dance 2 reportedly earned ₹165 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff played lead characters in Sabir Khan’s thriller action drama Baaghi (2016). The lead cast of the movie also includes Sudheer Babu Posani. The plot of the film revolves around a student of martial arts who sets on a mission to seek revenge for the murder of his master. The movie became a blockbuster as it reportedly earned ₹127 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

