Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' Was Shot In Uttarakhand; Watch Its Making Video

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is an Indian film helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Narayan Singh, Nitin Chandrachud, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti. The film that highlights a social problem, starred Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Released in September 2018, Batti Gul Meter Chalu's shooting initiated in February 2018 in the city of Tehri, Uttarakhand, and was completed in the month of July 2018. The team of the film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a lot of fun shooting the film in Uttarakhand. So, here is the making video of the film-

Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Hare are the details of the making of the film-

The making video started with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha riding on a bike on the roads of Uttarakhand. While Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha are enjoying the shoot, Shahid talks to the director and says that he wants to show the same rehearsal and acts very funnily, and the director likes it. Along with that, Divyendu Sharma is also seen copying Shahid Kapoor’s acting very cutely and the people on the set laugh out on them. The terrace scene from the film, where Shahid, Shraddha, and Divyendu are drunk and talking to each other, and having fun is one of the best ones. They hug each other so tightly and act really cute like besties. The director, Narayan Singh in the video acts very funnily, and says that ‘He can stitch a blouse, and if anyone wants to get stitched any of their clothes they can come to him’. The actor Divyendu Sharma is also seen enjoying sitting on the director’s chair and speaking on the mic. Watch this hilarious making vide of the film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu here-

Another making video of the film shows the makers of the film speak to a media person. Where they say that they had written the film sitting near the Ganga Ghats. They also added to it that the idea of making such a film was conceived in Mumbai, but it was further created in Uttarakhand. Speaking about how the motive of the film is to focus on the main aspect, ‘Karma’, which makes a person regret one day. It is said by the makers of the film in this video that, realization and purity of soul are the main aspects inculcated in this film and hence the Ganga Ghat fitted in this film and scene of the movies. Watch this another making of the film video here-

