From Varun To Parineeti Chopra, Take A Look At Shraddha Kapoor's Friends From Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action and drama franchise, Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The Luv Ka The End actor is seemingly quite friendly with her co-stars and contemporaries. Shraddha Kapoor is known for sharing a warm and healthy work relation with everyone. The actor-singer also has several close buddies from Bollywood. Check out the list of Shraddha Kapoor's closest friends from the industry.

Varun Dhawan

In the recent past, Shraddha Kapoor had conducted a #AskShraddha session on Twitter, where the actor answered a few fans' queries. One of her fans asked who was her best friend from the industry. To which she responded saying it is Varun Dhawan. According to Shraddha's tweet, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have known each other since they were kids and have been good friends since then.

Parineeti Chopra

Even though Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were in headlines for the Saina Nehwal’s biopic, but the duo is known to share an amazing bond with each other. Parineeti made it clear in an interview that she considers Sharddha as one of her very good friends in the industry. And Kapoor has also stated that she is good friends with Chopra.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the three Bollywood divas share an amazing bond with each other. Shraddha Kapoor once said that the trio celebrates each other’s success. She added that Alia and Parineeti are the first people she messages while attending any Bollywood party.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor not only share amazing on-screen chemistry but also are real-life buddies. The Baaghi actors are said to be best friends for life. The two actors have not been just friends since their childhood days but were also classmates in school.

