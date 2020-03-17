When Shraddha Kapoor Rocked One-shoulder Ensembles

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action and drama movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The Any Body Can Dance actor's social media accounts are also gaining popularity with 41.9 million followers on Instagram. Going through her Instagram will definitely help you amp up your fashion and styling game. Here are some of the best one shoulder outfits of the Street Dancer 3D actor.

In this post, Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous as she stuns in a dark-rose pink outfit. The pantsuit had one-sided sleeve design and the other sleeve was of puffed style. For glam, the Aashiqui 2 actor opted for a dark makeup look and paired the outfit with long quirky earrings.

While shooting for the Illegal Weapon 2.0's dance video, Shraddha Kapoor was styled in a leather co-ord outfit. The blouse had a one-sided shoulder. The Luv Ka End star's ankle pants had a bow attached to it.

During a promotional event of Street Dancer 3D, the lead actor posed in a chessboard design dress. The short dress had a single sleeve and bow neck collar. She turned up in a crisscross string heels and for glam, Shraddha sported dark red lips.

While shooting for Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor was styled in a black chic outfit. The short dress had one-sided sleeve design and oversized sleeve on the other side. For glam, she wore blue smokey eyes and nude lipstick.

