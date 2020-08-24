Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan's 'Mile Sur' BTS Shows The Dedication Of The Team; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor entered the Hindi film industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010), which also featured Amitabh Bachchan as the lead character. Having spent a decade in this industry, Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of many types of movies and characters. She has been a part of projects that have worked wonders at the box office, and has also been associated with films that failed to make an impact.

Apart from her acting, the actor has also showcased her amazing dancing skills. In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Street Dancer 3D. One of the most iconic songs of the movie is Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. Here are the behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. Read ahead to know more-

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara behind-the-scenes moments

The song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara is from Remo Dsouza’s Street Dancer 3D. The song is sung by Navraj Hans, Shalmali Kholgade, Divya Kumar, Vayu, Shashwat Singh, IP Singh, and Rakesh Maini. The lyrics of the song are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Vayu, and IP Singh. The music of the song is composed by the famous duo of Sachin and Jigar.

The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dancing with a large group of professionally trained dancers like Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, and more.

In the video, the set is as such that the group of dancers are dancing on a stage in front of hundreds of people who are cheering for them, as this is the climax song of the movie. All the dancers can be seen putting in a lot of hard work in getting the choreography and co-ordination perfectly. Both, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan can be seen shooting for the song despite being hurt and unwell, respectively.

Varun Dhawan can be seen saying that the thought behind this song is very nice. It talks about unity, humanity, peace, friendship, and love. He can also be heard saying that it is a very emotional but difficult song because they have to perform with their emotions involved and not just follow the steps taught.

