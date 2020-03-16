When Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh Stunned In Red Jumpsuits

Shraddha Kapoor now has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. The actor has now worked in several popular films and has proved her acting skills. She recently appeared in the action movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. Shraddha Kapoor's photos on Instagram also prove that she inspires her several million followers on Instagram with her style and fashion. She has worked in several critically acclaimed films as well.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is an established Tamil actor who has also worked in Bollywood. The actor has appeared in De De Pyaar De and Marjaavan. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have inspired their fans with their fashion sense and their stylish dresses. Let’s check out who rocked the jumpsuit better. Read on to know more:

In this red jumpsuit look, Rakul Preet Singh looks sharp and stunning. From the actor’s eyeshadow to her lipstick, everything looks alluring and edgy. Rakul Preet Singh certainly knows how to rock the colour red.

After her work in Marjaavan and De De Pyaar De, she became quite popular in Bollywood and was highly appreciated for her performance in these above movies. Rakul Preet Singh's photos on Instagram prove that her fans are inspired by her distinctive style. The actor often serves her best looks on her Instagram.

On the other hand, Shraddha Singh looks stunning in this fiery red jumpsuit. She is generally noted among fashion enthusiasts and her fans for being quite stylish. The actor never fails to serve her incredibly stylish, unique looks. She has influenced several fans of hers and is being highly appreciated for her overall style. Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.



