Shraddha Kapoor's Songs Perfect Jam For Your House Party

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry today. She is the daughter of the popular Indian actor and comedian, Shakti Kapoor. Even though Shraddha Kapoor had a fairly easy way into the Bollywood industry, she has worked very hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's critically acclaimed performances include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Hindi movie industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) but rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Having chosen great scripts, Shraddha Kapoor appeared in some great movies and songs. Here are Shraddha Kapoor’s songs that are perfect to be played during a house party. Read ahead to know-

Shraddha Kapoor’s songs for a house party

OK Jaanu

OK Jaanu is the title track of the movie OK Jaanu (2017). The song is sung by A.R. Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh. Gulzar has written the lyrics of the song.

Kaara Fankaara

Kaara Fankaara is from the movie OK Jaanu (2017). The song is sung by Kaly, Hard Kaur, ADK, Shashaa Tirupati, Ashima Mahajan, Paroma Das Gupta, and Sameera Bharadwaj. The lyrics of the song are written by Navneet Virk, Kaly, Hard Kaur, and ADK.

Woh Din

Woh Din is from the movie Chhichhore (2019). The song is sung by Tushar Joshi. The music director of the song is Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics of the song are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Muqabla

Muquabla is from the movie Street Dancer 3D (2020). The song is sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampata Thakur. The music director of the song is Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.

Dus Bahane 2.0

Dus Bahane 2.0 is from Baaghi 3 (2020). The song is sung by the popular duo Vishal and Shekhar, Shaan, and Tulsi Kumar. The music director of the song are Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of the song are by Panchhi Jalonvi.

Illegal Weapon 2.0

Illegal Weapon 2.0 is from the movie Street Dancer 3D (2020). The song is sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu. The music director of the song is Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the song are by Priya Saraiya.

