Shravan Rathod's Death: Udit Narayan Reveals He Attended Kumbh Mela, Says 'I Was Shocked'

Famous playback singer Udit Narayan is in deep shock after he heard about the demise of his musician friend Shravan Rathod due to COVID-19 complications. The actor who considered him as his brother is completely shattered to hear about the sudden demise of the music composer. The singer in his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama made a shocking revelation that he made several attempts to dissuade Shravan to go to the Kumbh Mela from where he might have contracted the virus.

Udit Narayan mourns Shravan Rathod's death

Sharing his thoughts on the same, an emotional Udit explained that not just Shravan, but he also dragged his wife along. The 65-year-old singer narrated that he came to know about his plans to visit the Kumbh Mela, two weeks prior to his trip when he called him up randomly to enquire about his health. When Udit asked the latter about his whereabouts, Sharan confessed that he is at the Kumbh.

This news had left Udfit in a complete state of shock as he knew that Shravan had a history of chronic illnesses. He suffered from high blood pressure and acute diabetes. Udit wishes that his friend and fellow musician had not taken this huge risk and also put his wife under so much risk. Shravan came back from his trip and had announced his COVID-19 diagnosis along with his wife and son Sanjeev. At last, Udit said that the Kumbh Mela should not be allowed at this time and he wishes his friend had not gone.

The senior playback singer when being asked about being inoculated, shared that he is quite scared o step out of the house currently. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said that his son and singer Aditya Narayan and his wife who also fell prey to the virus have been urging him to get the vaccine, but he is scared to even step out of the house because of the continuous surge in the number of cases.

He also reminisced about his association with Shravan while sharing his love for the latter and his compositions. Talking about the same, Udit shared that Shravan was a saint in human form. He had no vices, malice against anyone. He further said that Shravan Bhai was one of the lasting relationships that he made in the industry and the two nodded really very well professionally.

(Image credit: Facebook/ UditNarayan/ Instagram / Viral Bhayani)