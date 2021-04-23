Shravan Rathod's Demise: AR Rahman, Nimrat Kaur, Subhash Ghai & Others Pay Tributes

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame breathed his last on April 22 evening due to COVID-19 complications. The news of the demise of the 66-year-old music composer was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod, reported news agency PTI: "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," the grieving son was quoted as saying. Soon after the tragic news broke on the Internet, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and mourn the demise of the legendry musician.

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter and shared a picture of the musician while penning an emotional note. Subhash who had the privilege of working with the composer in one of his films lime Pardes recalled some of the songs that were composed by him. The filmmaker wrote that Shravan will be ‘remembered as a passionate music composer-and a great humble soul.’

Actress Nimrat also penned her deep condolence over the sudden demise of the composer. “Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Shravan Ji. Such a terrible loss,” the actress tweeted. Music maestro AR Rahman mourned the demise of Shravan Rathod and wrote that the ‘Music community and his fans will miss him immensely.’

Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Shravan ji. Such a terrible loss...ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 23, 2021

Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace ðŸŒºRespect and PrayersðŸŒ¹ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — A.R.Rahman #99Songs ðŸ˜· (@arrahman) April 22, 2021

Ajay Devgn who made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante condoled the death on the micro-blogging site and wrote that Shravan walked alongside the actor for 30 years with his music. “Very sad, very unfortunate to hear of his demise last night. Condolences to his family,” Devgn wrote. Akshay Kumar penned his tribute on Twitter and recalled the music composers' work for his film Dhadkan that proved to be a hit for the actor’s life. “Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in the 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family,” wrote Kumar.

Shravan (and Nadeem) walked 30 years alongside me in my career with the evergreen album for Phool Aur Kaante. Very sad, very unfortunate to hear of his demise last night. Condolences to his family. #Shravan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 23, 2021

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. ðŸ™ðŸ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

Nadeem-Shravan had started their partnership in the ‘70s but earned their due in the ‘90s with the blockbuster album of Aashiqui. They went to score hit albums of many other films like Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dilwale, Barsaat, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Pardes, Sirf Tum, Dhadkan (2000), Kasoor (2001), Raaz (2002), among others. They won multiple awards for their albums like Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Raja Hindustani, Pardes, and Raaz The popular duo split in 2006, before returning to compose music of Do Knot Disturb in 2009. Since then, Nadeem Saifi separately composed music for albums like Ishq Forever and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.

