Shreya Ghoshal Is 'truly Grateful' As Singer Wins Big At Mirchi Music Awards 2021

After winning the award for 'Female Vocalist Of The Decade' for her song Mohe Rang Do Laal at the Mirchi Music Awards 2021 recently, mommy-to-be Shreya Ghoshal recently penned a sweet note to describe her emotions about the win on Instagram. Along with winning the Female Vocalist Of The Decade award, the songstress, alongside Arijit Singh, Ankit Tiwari, KK, Mustafa Zahid, Palak Muchhal and Tulsi Kumar, also won the 'Listener's Choice - Album Of The Decade' for Aashiqui 2. On Wednesday, Shreya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing with her awards and expressed being "truly grateful".

Shreya Ghoshal's songs win big at the 13th Smule Mirchi Music Awards

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is currently basking in the praise of her newly-released song Chal Wahin Chalein for Saina, recently got yet another reason to celebrate as she won two prestigious awards at the 13th Smule Mirchi Music Awards. While Shreya couldn't attend the Mirchi Music Awards 2021 held last week to receive her awards, the four-time National Film Award-winning singer recently received her awards. Upon receiving her awards, the 37-year-old soon posed with them along with flashing her beaming smile at the camera to cherish her wins.

In the picture shared by her, Shreya sported a sheer white tee with black pants and rounded it off with a nude makeup look and bold red lips. Along with posting the photograph on Instagram, she thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima, Sandeep Nath, Ankit Tiwari and T-Series for a "memorable musical decade". She wrote:

So happy to have received the #MirchiMusicAwards for ‘Female Vocalist Of The Decade’ (Mohe Rang Do Laal) and ‘Listener’s Choice Album Of The Decade’ (Aashiqui 2) #smulemirchimusicawards So many people to thank for this memorable musical decade in Hindi. Truly grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for the out of the world composition - Mohe Rang Do Laal (Bajirao Mastani) @siddharthgarima @bhansaliproductions. Aashiqui 2 has been a benchmark album for us, Sun Raha Hai Na Tu still is fresh in our hearts. Thank you READ | 'Meri Pyaari Ma'; Shreya Ghoshal celebrates mother's 60th birthday, See pics

Check out Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of her beloved mother's 60th birthday, Shreya Ghoshal's highly-anticipated song from Saina's album, Chal Wahin Chalein, was released by the makers. Thus, the singer dedicated the song to her family and wrote, "What a day for this song to release. It’s my mom’s birthday #ChalWahinChalein from #Saina is out now! I dedicate this song to my Ma, Baba, Bhai for giving their everything to make me what I am today. Family is everything! I am so lucky to be born in mine." Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram