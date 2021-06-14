Shreya Ghoshal Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges New Moms To Get Vaccinated

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband are cloud nine ever since the arrival of their baby boy last month. The Silsila Ye Chahat Ka singer took to her Instagram on June 14 to share a video of her receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the caption, she also mentioned how she managed to get the jab amid her newborn demanding her full attention. Addressing the new mothers, she also emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated.

Shreya Ghoshal receives the first dose of the COVID-vaccine

In the video, Shreya is seen wearing an orange dress and covering her face with a mask. She rolled the sleeve of the dress up for the healthcare worker to give her the injection. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!!” She also addressed nursing mothers and said that they, too, should get vaccinated. Shreya continued, “It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if you are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots.”

As soon as Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to appreciate her. One of her fans also gave their best wishes to the singer for starting her journey as a mother while another wrote that it was very responsible of her to get her first jab. See their reactions below.

Shreya Ghoshal's baby's name

The 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram on June 2 to announce the name of her baby boy. She shared a picture of her husband and her lovingly looking at their baby. In the caption, she wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It is still feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.” Fans rushed in to congratulate her by commenting on the post. Celebrities like Tony Kakkar, Sophie Choudry, Ashmit Patel, Karanvir Bohra and Richa Sharma also dropped sweet messages and wishes on the post.

