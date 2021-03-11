Shreya Ghoshal's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know Bollywood's Melody Queen

Shreya Ghoshal's birthday is just a few hours away from now. The prolific musician has, ever since her entry into the music industry, given music enthusiasts several memorable numbers such as "Dil Dooba", the recreated version of "Ek Do Teen" and "Ye Ishq Hai" from the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met, amongst others. In order to celebrate her birthday, a quiz based on Shreya Ghoshal's career, details about Shreya Ghoshal's husband and pieces of information regarding Shreya Ghoshal's family has been curated, while this article also intends to simultaneously celebrate Ghoshal's musical legacy by basing some of the questions based on Shreya Ghoshal's songs. One can take Shreya Ghoshal's quiz below and find out how well do they know the singer and her discography.

Shreya Ghoshal's quiz:

1) One of the most beloved Shreya Ghoshal songs features in one of the films that can be found below. Which film is it?

a) Aashiqui 2

b) Dishoom

c) Satyameva Jayate

d) Hungama

2) Which educational institute from the following list is the alma mater of Shreya Ghoshal's husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

a) Starfleet Academy

b) Mukesh Patel School Of Engineering

c) Liberty High

d) Atomic Energy Junior School

3) One of Shreya Ghoshal's family members has a post-graduate degree in Literature. Which one is it?

a) Bishwajit Ghoshal, her father

b) Sarmistha Ghoshal, her mother

c) Soumyadeep Ghoshal, her younger brother

d) Shreya herself is that member of the Ghoshal family that has the aforementioned degree

4) Shreya Ghoshal's birthday falls on March 12. What does that mean for her Zodiac sign situation?

a) She is a Libran

b) She is a Taurian

c) She is a Pisces

d) Her star sign is Gemini

5) Which state was Shreya Ghoshal born in?

a) Uttarakhand

b) West Bengal

c) Karnataka

d) Texas

6) What is the name of Shreya Ghoshal's pet dog?

a) Jacky

b) Adonis

c) Kotaro

d) Hana

7) What is Shreya Ghoshal's pet name that her family members use while talking to or about her?

a) She doesn't have a pet name

b) Shreyu

c) Ghoshu

d) Tunna

8) Which one from the following list of Shreya Ghoshal's songs is about the effects of love?

a) Ye Ishq Hai

b) Ghoomar

c) Deewaani Mastani

d) One of her upcoming songs will see her touch upon that topic

9) Shreya Ghoshal has also sung title tracks for several television shows. Which one from the following list is one of those?

a) Kasturi

b) Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli

c) Bade Acche Lagte Hai

d) All Of The Above

10) Which one from the following list of songs is about a woman's realization of feelings towards a certain someone?

a) Jeena Laga Hu

b) Teri Ore

c) Pinga

d) Kar Har Maidaan Fateh

11) The music video of which one from the following list of Shreya Ghoshal's songs featured Alia Bhatt?

a) Radha

b) Thodi Der

c) Ghoomar

d) Sun Raha Hai Na Tu

12) Which one from the following list of songs has been written by Shreya Ghoshal?

a) Teri Ore

b) Saans

c) Aashiq Banaaya Aapne

d) None of the above

13) At what age did Shreya Ghoshal start singing?

a) 9

b) 13

c) 4

d) Her first cry was in fact so melodious that her parents had already started envisioning her as a singer

14) An American state has decided that June 26 will be observed as "Shreya Ghoshal Day" in order to celebrate her contribution to music. Which state is it?

a) Montana

b) Texas

c) Brooklyn

d) Ohio

15) What is Shreya Ghoshal's Net worth estimated to be?

a) Between 5-10 million US dollars

b) Between 20-30 million US Dollars

c) Between 40-50 million US Dollars

d) No official information regarding her estimated fortune is available

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-c, 5-b, 6-a, 7-d, 8-a, 9-d, 10-b, 11-a, 12-d, 13-c, 14-d, 15-b

Disclaimer | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. the website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.