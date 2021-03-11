Shreya Ghoshal's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know Bollywood's Melody Queen

Quick links:
Shreya Ghoshal's birthday is just a few hours away from now. The prolific musician has, ever since her entry into the music industry, given music enthusiasts several memorable numbers such as "Dil Dooba", the recreated version of "Ek Do Teen" and "Ye Ishq Hai" from the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met, amongst others. In order to celebrate her birthday, a quiz based on Shreya Ghoshal's career, details about Shreya Ghoshal's husband and pieces of information regarding Shreya Ghoshal's family has been curated, while this article also intends to simultaneously celebrate Ghoshal's musical legacy by basing some of the questions based on Shreya Ghoshal's songs. One can take Shreya Ghoshal's quiz below and find out how well do they know the singer and her discography.
a) Aashiqui 2
b) Dishoom
c) Satyameva Jayate
d) Hungama
a) Starfleet Academy
b) Mukesh Patel School Of Engineering
c) Liberty High
d) Atomic Energy Junior School
a) Bishwajit Ghoshal, her father
b) Sarmistha Ghoshal, her mother
c) Soumyadeep Ghoshal, her younger brother
d) Shreya herself is that member of the Ghoshal family that has the aforementioned degree
a) She is a Libran
b) She is a Taurian
c) She is a Pisces
d) Her star sign is Gemini
a) Uttarakhand
b) West Bengal
c) Karnataka
d) Texas
a) Jacky
b) Adonis
c) Kotaro
d) Hana
a) She doesn't have a pet name
b) Shreyu
c) Ghoshu
d) Tunna
a) Ye Ishq Hai
b) Ghoomar
c) Deewaani Mastani
d) One of her upcoming songs will see her touch upon that topic
a) Kasturi
b) Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli
c) Bade Acche Lagte Hai
d) All Of The Above
a) Jeena Laga Hu
b) Teri Ore
c) Pinga
d) Kar Har Maidaan Fateh
a) Radha
b) Thodi Der
c) Ghoomar
d) Sun Raha Hai Na Tu
a) Teri Ore
b) Saans
c) Aashiq Banaaya Aapne
d) None of the above
a) 9
b) 13
c) 4
d) Her first cry was in fact so melodious that her parents had already started envisioning her as a singer
a) Montana
b) Texas
c) Brooklyn
d) Ohio
a) Between 5-10 million US dollars
b) Between 20-30 million US Dollars
c) Between 40-50 million US Dollars
d) No official information regarding her estimated fortune is available
Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-c, 5-b, 6-a, 7-d, 8-a, 9-d, 10-b, 11-a, 12-d, 13-c, 14-d, 15-b
Disclaimer | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. the website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.