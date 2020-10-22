Shriya Pilgaonkar Opens Up On Nepotism: 'I Don't Operate From Place Of Entitlement'

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar recently spoke about the nepotism furore on social media and revealed that she never came into the industry as a star, despite being born to famous TV and movie actors. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shriya Pilgaonkar remarked she doesn’t operate from a place of entitlement, which is why she was rejected several projects when she kickstarted her journey into the movie business. More so, Shriya confessed that she was never on magazine covers and didn’t have that kind of journey, which star kids usually do.

'People don't throw nepotism at me'

Shriya further explained that this is why people don’t throw that 'nepotism' word at her because they have seen her journey. However, in her interview, Shriya Pilgaonkar also voiced her opinion in support of the star kids and opined that the audience is a huge factor in deciding who becomes a star or not. More so, the actor said that one should not force star kids to feel apologetic about being born in a film family, however, the actor also added that a star kid also should not feel entitled.

Furthermore, Shriya Pilgaonkar opined that the film industry has nurtured many wonderful actors and remarked that talent gets its due. Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of prominent TV and movie actors, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Sachin has directed many movies in his career, the most successful ones being- Aayatya Gharat Gharoba and Aamhi Sathpute. On the other hand, Supriya has been a part of nearly 38 projects. In 2019, the actor also produced a movie, named Ashi Hi Ashiqui. Currently, Supriya is gearing up for Borivali Ka Bruce Lee.

Shriya on the work front

Shriya is currently gearing up for her next Kaadan. Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat in the leading roles, the movie is reportedly based on real-life events of conservation of elephants. Directed by Prabu Solomon, the much-anticipated film is scheduled to be released on January 15, 2021. Reportedly, the movie was delayed from its initial release of April 2, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles.

