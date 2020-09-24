Raima Sen Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood; Says 'wasn't Offered 100 Films After Debut'

Raima Sen opened up about her take on the whole nepotism debate in Bollywood and how star kids have an advantage over actors with no film background. The actor is of the opinion that each actor has their own journey and struggles. Taking herself as an example, she talked about how difficult it is for star kids to survive in Bollywood contrary to the general belief.

Raima Sen's take on nepotism in Bollywood

Raima Sen is the daughter of popular actor Moon Moon Sen and the granddaughter of Aandhi and Devdas cast Suchitra Sen. The actor in an interview with Hindustan Times stated that if things had been easier for star kids, she would have been the top actor. She is of the opinion that no matter where one comes from, they have their share of struggle.

Read Also | Amazon Nerf Quiz Answers Today: Watch, Play, Answer And Stand A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Raima admits that she got her debut film Godmother in 1999 because of her mother’s connections in the industry but further revealed that it was all for her. The actor revealed that after her debut, she "didn’t get like 100 film offers immediately after that. I had to struggle, and I’m still trying hard," she added. The actor further talked about how she started doing regional cinema films but Bollywood demands one to constantly prove themselves.

Read Also | Pankaj Tripathi's Take On Nepotism, Actor Feels People Should Have More Empathy

She feels that the Bollywood industry is one where only the talented lot can survive and being a star kid cannot make much difference. The actor also told the portal that in this industry, one does not have any value, if their films do not do well. She further praised the actors who have survived the cut-throat competition in the industry and admitted that they are much better performers than others.

Read Also | Taylor Swift Praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge As She Is TIME's 100 Most Influential People

Raima Sen also feels that it is not necessary that an actor has to do the lead role in order to get recognised. She pointed out that a number of actors got famous for their character portrayal even though they were only supporting artists. The actor feels that a lot of times, even supporting roles are that of “fabulous” characters who are loved by the audiences.

Talking about groups and favouritism in the Bollywood, Raima Sen admitted that it does exist. However, she has never attended parties thrown by certain gangs of Bollywood and does not think that attending these parties gets one movies. In her opinion, it’s the talent that gets a person work. She said, "You can’t think I’ll become number one without having to do anything. If you want to be a part of Bollywood, you’ve to deal with pros and cons".

Read Also | Enola Holmes Review: Millie's Portrayal Of A Teen's Quest For Her Mother Is Almost Perfect

Image credits: Raima Sen's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.