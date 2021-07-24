Shruti Haasan Celebrates 12 Years In Bollywood; Expresses Gratitude To Fans, Shares Pics

Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan completed 12 years in Bollywood and fans of the actor congratulated her for the feat. Shruti took to her Instagram and thanked fans for all the love and support they gave as she completed 12 years. Haasan shared a throwback photo of herself from her debut movie Luck.

Shruti Haasan completes 12 years in Bollywood

Shruti Haasan made her Bollywood debut through the 2009 action-thriller movie Luck. As she completed 12 years in Bollywood, the actor penned down a note to thank her fans. She also shared a throwback photo of herself from the movie and wrote "12 years ago today - I had no idea what I was getting into :) all I knew was that I like it and I wanted to get better every day - I still feel that way :) a LOT has changed and for that, I am so grateful Thank you for all the love and support .. I have a special place in my heart for you.I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards every day feels like a new journey has just begun."

The actor also shared a video thanking her fans. In the video, the actor had just finished her workout and said that she wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent her messages and wished her as she completed 12 years in Bollywood. She further said that it was a super challenging, amazing and wonderful journey and was thankful. Fans were all hearts for Shruti Haasan's post as they left heart emoticons in the comments section.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in the Tamil political thriller film Laabam. The movie will also feature Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. She is also set to star in the action thriller film Salaar alongside Prabhas in the lead role. The movie will be shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Haasan also appeared in a cameo role in Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink.

Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

