Shruti Haasan Celebrates Sister Akshara's B'day With Father Kamal Haasan; Shares Pictures

Actor Akshara Haasan ringed in her 30th birthday on October 12 in a lively celebration with sister Shruti and father Kamal Haasan. Visuals of the celebration were shared online by the sisters as they were seen having a gala time with each other.

Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika was also present at the party. Check out the pictures of the trio celebrating Akshara's birthday here.

Shruti and Kamal celebrating Akshara's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on October 12, Shruti Haasan wished her sister for turning 30. Penning down a sweet note for the birthday girl, she wrote, ''Happy birthday @aksharaa.haasan … you are ☀️ you are 💎 and you are my darling ❤️ I’m so excited for all that you have in store for us and I’m so glad I get to be your Akka''. In the pictures, Shruti and Akshara were seen making goofy faces at each other.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan was also present at the party as he took a picture with both of his daughters on either side. Shruti also showed off the cake made for Akshara's birthday. On her Instagram story, she shared a video of Akshara cutting the cake as people sang the birthday song for her. She also shared a selfie taken with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika at the party.

Akshara Haasan was quick to reply to her 'Akka' as she commented, ''Thank youuuu my akka. Love you ka. ❤️❤️''. Many fans also took this opportunity to wish the actor.

More on Shruti and Akshara Haasan

The sister-duo is known for flaunting their love for each other online as both the actors have dedicated several posts for each other. Recently, Shruti wrote a quirky note for her sister as she uploaded pictures of their red carpet appearance together. She wrote, ''When you have a sister you don’t need much else 😚😁❤️ little known fact we didn’t meet through the entire pandemic until now because of our schedules - this trip was so special to both of us. 🖤''.

On the work front, Akshara has appeared in films like Shamitabh, Kadaram Kondan, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and more. On the other hand, Shruti is known for movies like Luck, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Gabbar Is Back.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan