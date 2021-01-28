Akshara Haasan Wishes Her 'akka' Shruti On Birthday, Says 'she Always Has My Back'

Akshara Haasan is quite active on Instagram and recently took to the social networking site to write a heartwarming birthday wish for her elder sister, Shruti Haasan. Akshara posted some adorable throwback pictures and videos with her sibling. Read on to know about Akshara Haasan's Instagram post and her birthday wish for her 'Akka'.

Akshara Haasan's post for Shruti Haasan's birthday

Shruti Haasan turned a year older today and a lot of wishes from fans, friends, and family poured in for the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor. Her younger sister, Akshara also took to Instagram on the occasion and shared a heartfelt note and shared some throwback pictures with her. Akshara posted three pictures, the first one being from their childhood, in which Shruti can be seen holding Akshara in her lap and the second image shows them all grown up and posing for a funny selfie together. The third video that Akshara shared had the two of them dancing with co-ordination with bunny slippers on and sharing a laugh afterwards. Her caption for Shruti read, "Happiest birthday to my Akka. A sister who is a champ in her own right and always has my back like a bro pro. @shrutzhaasan." You can see the post here.

Akshara Haasan has around 585k followers on the social networking site and her birthday wish for Shruti garnered close to 50k likes within a few hours of posting. Shruti thanked her sister with a comment that read, "Love you Akshu papa Thank you so muchâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ big hug, and missed you lots tonight". Fans and followers also bombarded the comments section with wishes for the actor. While one follower wrote, "Happy birthday shruti.. ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ have fun.", while another one called the two sisters cuties. You can see a few comments here.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan also shared a picture of herself from her birthday party to thank her virtual family for making her day special. She wrote, "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...I've grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity". Shruti added, "I want to take a second to say a giant THANK YOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special. Thank you for all your wishes, I feel so loved".

Image Credits: Akshara Haasan Official Instagram Account

