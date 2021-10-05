Shruti Haasan Gives A Witty Reply To A Fan Asking For Her Contact Number During Q&A

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and keeps her fans and followers posted about her professional and personal developments. The actor recently conducted a "Question and Answer" session with her fans on Twitter. The Luck actor had a witty response for a fan who asked for her phone number.

Shruti Haasan's witty response

I can hear the Twitter 💪🏽 what’s app Facebook and Instagram down ? Random and peaceful :) — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

As major social media platforms like Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook were down, actor Shruti Haasan took to her Twitter to conduct a fun session with her fans. The actor wrote, "I can hear the Twitter what’s app Facebook and Instagram down? Random and peaceful." She then asked her fans to shoot questions at her, "Ok fine! Ask me something." One particular fan asked the Race Gurram actor to share her phone number. Shruti had a befitting response and replied to the fan by tweeting "100" which is the police emergency helpline number in India.

Some fans also asked questions about her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan. One user asked, "Is it possible for you to share top 3 learnings from your dad?" Shruti replied and wrote that it was difficult to choose three specific things. "I can't say three in specific like that but I've learned to be fearless from him and I have learned that humour will take you through life in the best way possible."

I can’t say three in specific like that but I’ve learned to be fearless from him and I’ve learned that humour will take you through life in the best way possible https://t.co/oWjFskfcZO — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

The actor also reminisced about her childhood days while answering a fan question, "Fav neighbourhood in Chennai?." Shruti replied and wrote, "Mylapore/Alwarpet where I grew up … Besant Nagar cause all my friends lived around there and we would walk by the beach and eat at the pupil and go to the skate rink."

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in the Tamil political thriller film Laabam. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. She is also set to star in the magnum opus actioner Salaar alongside Prabhas in the lead role. The movie will be shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Haasan also appeared in a cameo role in Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan