Shruti Haasan Gives Sassy Reply To Fan Who Asks About Her Marriage Plans; See Post

Actor Shruti Haasan often opens her heart out when it comes to answering questions asked by her fans. The actor also indulges in several Q and A sessions on social media with her followers. She recently answered a question about her wedding plans in an 'Ask Me Anything' session and left her fans speechless.

Shruti Haasan's marriage plans

Actor Shruti Haasan is reportedly dating rapper and doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. The two often appear in Mumbai and get snapped by the paparazzi. While the actor's fans are often treated with her PDA, they recently raised a question about her wedding plans. Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to conduct an 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans. The actor frankly answered several questions, but her reply to a query about her marriage plans is winning hearts on the internet. In her AMA sessions, a fan asked, "When r u going to get married." The Gabbar Is Back actor replied to the question saying, "I don't think I am going to get married, to be completely honest. And I think it's time we move on from this. It's 2021, there are way more pressing issues in the world, more burning questions. So, peace out."

Santanu featured on Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Santanu Hazarika is often featured on Shruti Haasan's Instagram. The two were last seen together on Shruti's Instagram on July 10, 2021. Shruti Haasan shared a reel video of her and Santanu having food on their kitchen platform. Along with having the food, the two also sang together a song. In the caption, the Luck actor wrote, "Those who eat together stay together 😍 this is a normal evening with free food 😁 oh and we also love fried chicken 🥳 #foodmood."

Earlier this year, the couple posed together in one of Shruti Haasan's posts. Shruti wrote about staying sane during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned how her lockdown buddies have been helpful in keeping her creative. She wrote, "it’s such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I’m thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety." In one of the photos, Santanu was seen in the background.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has several projects in her pipeline. The actor is currently shooting for her film Salaar opposite Prabhas. She also has a Tamil political thriller named Laabam lined up for a release.

IMAGE: SHRUTI HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM