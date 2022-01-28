Shruti Haasan's Birthday: Actor Pens Note On Learnings, Gratitude; Akshara Has Sweet Wish

Shruti Haasan had a special note and words to share with her followers moments before her 36th birthday. The actor-musician was overwhelmed with the love that came her way as she turned another year older. She expressed her gratitude for the love showered on her big day.

Wishes poured in for the birthday girl from her fans. One of the highlights was the wish from her sister Akshara Haasan.

Shruti Haasan pens gratitude note as she celebrates her 36th birthday

Shruti Haasan shared a goofy picture where she was pouting as she wore a metal band Slipknot's T-shirt. The Luck star expressed her love and conveyed a big thanks to all who had taken the time to shower her with love and appreciation for her birthday.

"I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain," she wrote.

Sharing her feelings of feeling loved and appreciated on her birthday, she wrote about entering another year on the 'complicated and beautiful planet'. She shared that the only thing she knew for sure was that she 'didn't know enough.' Shruti wrote that there was a lot to learn, to see, to love and be and that she was 'gateful' for all her learnings including those from her interactions with people, both offline or online.

She said that she found herself surrounded by the 'reality' that she always wanted for herself.

"A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it," she wrote. "Love will always lead the way," her message as she thanked everyone for their thoughts.

Akshara Haasan's wish for Shruti Haasan on birthday

Among those to convey birthday greetings to Shruti was her sister Akshara Haasan.

She dropped a throwback picture where she had pink hair while the birthday girl all smiled on bags. The Shamitabh star also posted a video of Shruti playing the piano and singing. Akshara called her sister 'talented dearest Akka.'

Shruti then replied to her 'Akshu Bean' sending love back. She also expressed her delight in spending her birthday with her younger sister.

Shruti haasan on the professional front

Shruti Haasan is working on two films at the moment. She will star opposite Prabhas in KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar and has started shooting opposite veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for his next.