Last Updated:

Shruti Haasan's Birthday: Actor Pens Note On Learnings, Gratitude; Akshara Has Sweet Wish

Shruti Haasan's birthday: Actor penned a sweet note on her learnings in recent times while extending gratitude for the love. Sister Akshara had a sweet wish.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Shruti Haasan, akshara haasan, shruti haasan birthday

Image: Instagram/@aksharaa.haasan, @shrutzhaasan


Shruti Haasan had a special note and words to share with her followers moments before her 36th birthday. The actor-musician was overwhelmed with the love that came her way as she turned another year older. She expressed her gratitude for the love showered on her big day.

Wishes poured in for the birthday girl from her fans. One of the highlights was the wish from her sister Akshara Haasan.

Shruti Haasan pens gratitude note as she celebrates her 36th birthday

Shruti Haasan shared a goofy picture where she was pouting as she wore a metal band Slipknot's T-shirt. The Luck star expressed her love and conveyed a big thanks to all who had taken the time to shower her with love and appreciation for her birthday.

READ | Shruti Haasan shares memorable moments from sets as 'Krack' clocks in 1 year; Watch

 "I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain," she wrote.

Sharing her feelings of feeling loved and appreciated on her birthday, she wrote about entering another year on the 'complicated and beautiful planet'. She shared that the only thing she knew for sure was that she 'didn't know enough.' Shruti wrote that there was a lot to learn, to see, to love and be and that she was 'gateful' for all her learnings including those from her interactions with people, both offline or online.  

READ | Shruti Haasan reveals her favourite band, anime & more in AMA session on social media; See

She said that she found herself surrounded by the 'reality' that she always wanted for herself.

"A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it," she wrote.  "Love will always lead the way," her message as she thanked everyone for their thoughts.  

Akshara Haasan's wish for Shruti Haasan on birthday

Among those to convey birthday greetings to Shruti was her sister Akshara Haasan. 

She dropped a throwback picture where she had pink hair while the birthday girl all smiled on bags. The Shamitabh star also posted a video of Shruti playing the piano and singing. Akshara called her sister 'talented dearest Akka.'

READ | Shruti Haasan reveals how she met beau Santanu Hazarika in recent Q&A session; Read

Shruti then replied to her 'Akshu Bean' sending love back. She also expressed her delight in spending her birthday with her younger sister.

READ | Shruti Haasan takes on Instagram challenge, here's why she calls herself 'the coolest'

Shruti haasan on the professional front

Shruti Haasan is working on two films at the moment. She will star opposite Prabhas in KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar and has started shooting opposite veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for his next.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika, Akshara Haasan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com