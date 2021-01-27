Shruti Haasan's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Actor Shruti Haasan has turned a year older on Thursday, January 28. After making her debut back in 2009, the South diva has several blockbuster movies to her name. On the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life and career of the actor. Take the quiz to check how well do you know her.
The Ultimate Shruti Haasan Quiz:
1) Shruti Haasan made her acting debut at the mere age of 14 by making a special cameo appearance in her father’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual directorial. What was the name of the film?
- Anaganaga O Dheerudu
- Hey Ram
- 7aum Arivu
- Aagadu
2) Shruti Haasan’s 2012 film Gabbar Singh became a massive hit at the box office. Who was the diva paired opposite in the film?
- Mahesh Babu
- Prithviraj Sukumaran
- Pawan Kalyan
- Allu Arjun
3) In which of the following mentioned film did Shruti Haasan made her debut as a music composer?
- Hey Ram
- Vedalam
- Ennu Ninte Moideen
- Unnaipol Oruvan
4) Shruti Haasan studied at the Lady Andal School in Chennai. Later the actor moved to Mumbai to study psychology. Which of the following college did Shruti attend?
- St. Andrew’s College
- St. Xaviers
- Don Bosco College
- Wilson College
5) Shruti Hassan has a keen interest in music and cinema, eventually, the diva travelled to the US to learn music. At which of the following institute did she pursue her studies in music?
- NYU Musical Institute
- Musicians Institute, California
- San Francisco school of music
- Manhattan music Institute
6) Shruti Haasan crooned her first song when she was just 6-year-old. For which of the following film did she sing her first song?
- Hey Ram
- Chachi 420
- Thevar Magan
- Anaganaga O Dheerudu
7) Shruti has delivered several commercial hit at the box office. For which of the following movie did the actor learn Kuchipudi?
- Ramayya Vasthavayya
- Katamarayudu
- Putham Pudhu Kaalai
- O My Friend
8) In which of the following did Shruti kick-started her acting career in the lead role?
- Luck
- Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji
- 7aum Arivu
- Anaganaga O Dheerudu
9) Which of the following Hindi actor was the first co-star of Shruti Haasan?
- Irrfan Khan
- Imran Khan
- Akshay Kumar
- John Abraham
10) Shruti Haasan has garnered several awards for her stint across Bollywood and Hollywood. For which of the following films did Shruti win the Filmfare for the Best Actress Category Telugu?
- Yevadu
- Aagadu
- Race Gurram
- Poojai
Answer Key:
- Hey Ram
- Pawan Kalyan
- Unnaipol Oruvan
- St. Andrew’s College
- Musicians Institute, California
- Thevar Magan
- O My Friend
- Luck
- Imran Khan
- Race Gurram
