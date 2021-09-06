'Shuddh Desi Romance' Turns 8; Vaani Kapoor Calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'best Co-actor'

Maneesh Sharma's 2013 romantic drama Shuddh Desi Romance marked the successful journey of three fresh faces of Bollywood namely Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. Clocking in eight years of the whimsical experience, Vaani Kapoor took to her social media to share the experience of filming her debut movie. The actor also remembered her late first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Take a look at her Instagram post.

Vaani Kapoor marks 8 years of Shuddh Desi Romance

The 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a compilation of BTS clips from the filming which also included her co-stars Rishi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. The clips shared a glimpse into the jovial moments of Vaani with her late co-star and the entire journey of the shooting. To mark the occasion of Shuddh Desi Romance's eighth anniversary along with the completion of eight years since she debuted in Bollywood, the actor penned down a lengthy note to talk about her endearing experience of working with the team and the cast.

Vaani Kapoor on filming Shuddh Desi Romance

Starting her caption with 'You always remember your start and where it all began', she continued, ''I could’ve been a complete blooper if it wasn’t for my filmmaker #ManeeshSharma. Being a shy and a quiet person .. I was rather given an opportunity to play a fierce part in my first who was so much more fearless, confident and gutsy. Thank you Adi, Maneesh & my dearest Shanoo for giving me this wonderful opportunity.. I was so happy to be your Tara!''

She also gushed about her co-stars and expressed her gratitude for helping her throughout the filming process. Remembering the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, she stated, ''Rishi Sir, I cannot put into words how much it meant for me to share screen space with him, his charm and charisma remains forever unmatched.'' She also had some kind words about Parineeti Chopra as she continued, ''Even though I didn’t share a lot of screen space with Pari .. I remember vividly being stuck in our scene together, the wonderful actor that you are, it was even more generous of you to help me calm my shaky nerves so I could perform my best in it!''

Lastly, she remembered Sushant Singh Rajput, who she romanced in the movie, by saying, ''Sushant you were the best first co-actor one could’ve asked for! We miss you ❤️''

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance was released on September 6, 2013, and grossed over ₹76 crore across India. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Raghu, a man with commitment issues that made him leave his bride at the altar. Later on, he falls in love with Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra, who becomes his live-in girlfriend. He also chances upon Tara, essayed by Vaani Kapoor, who falls in love with him. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and was screened at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

