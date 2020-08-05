Shweta Bachchan Nanda Asks Abhishek To 'hang In There' As He Shares 'colours Of Nature'

Abhishek Bachchan recently uploaded a colourful picture of the sky on his Instagram. The actor wrote down a positive caption and mentioned that colours found in nature always fascinated him. Abhishek's sister was one of the many celebs to comment on the post, she asked him to "hang in there". Take a look at the post and the comments on the post as well.

Also Read | Fan recalls Abhishek Bachchan rapped way before Ranveer Singh in films, 'Paa' actor reacts

Abhishek Bachchan's Post

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a picture from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where he is currently being treated for COVID-19. The post was quite positive and colourful. Viewers could see a blue sky and green plants in the photo. The picture appeared to be heavily edited. The actor also added a short caption with the hashtag - always look on the bright side of life. He wrote - The colours of nature never fail to impress.

Also Read | From Abhishek Bachchan to Taimur Ali Khan, here's how Bollywood celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Many celebs responded to the post and wished for the actor to get well soon. A few of the celebs were Suniel Shetty, Rajesh Narwal and the actor's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Take a look at the celeb comments:

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan receives heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes from sister Shweta, see post

Pic Credit: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan shares a throwback photo, says Happy Rakhi to his 'best' sisters

Many fans and admirers also responded to the post. Many fans asked the actor how his health was and some left emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the comments by fans:

Pic Credit: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also took to Instagram to upload a throwback picture with Abhishek. The picture was a black and white click and Shweta and Abhishek looked adorable. She also wished her brother a speedy recovery and asked for him to come back soon. She wrote - Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home! Take a look at the post:

Abhishek Bachchan responded to the post in a humorous way. He wrote - Be careful what you wish for and Shweta responded by replying - I'll take my chances. Take a look at their comments:

Pic Credit: Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.