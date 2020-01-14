Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Mother-in-law Ritu Nanda Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Informs

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law and legendary actor Raj Kapoor's elder daughter Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform and wrote: "My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling." [sic]

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to mourn the death of her aunt and wrote: "To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." [sic]

Randhir Kapoor informed a leading daily that Ritu Nanda was suffering from cancer and they are all in Delhi for the funeral. Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

Ritu Nanda married Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who passed away in 2018. Ritu Nanda herself was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda.

More details are awaited.

