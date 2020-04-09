Shweta Bachchan's B'day Post For Mum Jaya Gets Hilarious Response From Abhishek & Navya

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan turned a year older and on the special occasion, her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda struck gold when she brought out an archival picture of the star's young days.

In the picture, Jaya Bachchan can be seen sitting alongside her kids immersed in a book. The candid click is being showered with umpteen likes and comments. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings),”

Shweta Bachchan's post for her mother

However, Shweta Bachchan's post gained hilarious reactions from her daughter Navya Naveli and her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Navya was quick to point out that her mother seemed to be daydreaming in these pictures, while Abhishek joined in and quipped that at least she was not glued to her mobile. Their banter gained a reaction from Shweta Bachchan who went on to comment saying, "Very funny". Read below-

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had wished Jaya Bachchan on her 72nd birthday and revealed that she was away in Delhi due to the lockdown. “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you,” Abhishek posted.

READ: Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 'progeny Post' Wins Over Zoya Akhtar, Sonali Bendre & Neetu Singh

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Father's Poetry Which Is HIGHLY Relevant In Today's Times

Jaya’s husband and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a tweet, thanking fans for their wishes for Jaya.“T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks,” he wrote.

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..

धन्यवाद और आभार

she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks pic.twitter.com/lil3bO8MXH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.