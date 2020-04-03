Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 'progeny Post' Wins Over Zoya Akhtar, Sonali Bendre & Neetu Singh

Shweta Bachchan Nanda seemingly has a knack for entertaining her fans on social media platforms, as she keeps her fans updated with pictures, videos and funny comments on her children’s posts on the digital platform. Recently, the star mom took to her social media handle to share a warm picture of her children, appreciating her progeny. Here are the details.

Shweta Bachchan's 'progeny post'

Recently, Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her children, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. As seen in the picture shared by Shweta Bachchan, Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen hugging each other warmly, shelling out brother-sister goals. While Agastya Nanda can be looking simple and casual in a white shirt, Navya Naveli is all dolled-up, as she is seen sporting a stunning backless and sleeveless outfit. Keeping her hairdo straight, Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen sporting a plastic queen crown. With the picture shared, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote "Progeny appreciation post x". Take a look at the picture:

Navya and Agastya are frequently seen making appearances on mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post and fans often outpour love with their comments on these pictures. Apart from fans, celebrities too, chime in the comment section and appreciate their impeccable bond. Take a look at how celebrities reacted to Shweta Bachchan Nanda's appreciation post for her children.

Celebrities Zoya Akhtar and Maheep Kapoor were among the early birds who appreciated the picture, as the dropped in love as soon as the picture was posted. Actor and author Sonali Bendre too chimed in the comment section and wrote: "♥️Well done Shweta! ♥️". Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda Naveli dropped in heart emoticons on their mother's picture.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is already an internet sensation, as she has been creating headlines for her style and charisma and fans have been wondering if the young girl will dip her toes in Bollywood. However, mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda has clarified several times that her daughter is currently not planning to join the movies.

