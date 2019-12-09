Shweta Basu Prasad Parts Ways With Husband, Thanks Him For 'irreplaceable Memories'

Shweta Basu Prasad announced that she has separated from her husband Rohit Mittal after a year of marriage. A few days ahead of what would have been their first wedding anniversary, the actor revealed that they arrived at the decision for each other’s ‘best interests’. The Makdee star conveyed her gratitude to him for inspiring her and the ‘irreplaceable memories’ they shared, while adding that she’ll always be his ‘cheerleader.’

In a post on Instagram, Shweta Basu Prasad wrote on Monday, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. “Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader,” the post continued.

Here’s the post:

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal had tied the knot on December 13 last year. They had got married according to traditional Bengali rituals. The pictures had gone viral then.

The 28-year-old Shweta had shot to fame with some popular films as a child actor. She had starred in Vishal bhardwaj’s Makdee opposite Shabana Azmi and also Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She attained more popularity for playing Shreyas Talpade’s sister in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal. The actor then featured in movies like Darna Zaroori Hai and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! As an adult lead actor, she acted in numerous Tamil and Telugu movies. Shweta has been popular in Bollywood in the last few years for her roles in movies like Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Tashkent Files that released earlier this year.

Rohit Mittal is a filmmaker. He has made films like Autohead and Megalopolis and short films like Shunya and Kshanik. During the time of the wedding last year, it was reported that Anurag Kashyap had played a big role in their love story.

