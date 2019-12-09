Dia Mirza Breaks Silence For The First Time, Opens Up On Her Separation With Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza announced her separation from her husband of five years, Sahil Sangha. And, for the first time broke silence on the matter. In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, she was asked how she dealt with it, To which, the actress said, “Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive. And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others.”

The two announced their separation in a joint statement. "While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other", read an excerpt from their post.

Here's how they met:

As per an entertainment portal, Sahil and Dia Mirza first met when the former visited her with a script. Reportedly, Vikram Phadnis set up Sahil’s meeting with Dia Mirza. Sahil once in an interview had mentioned, “What I love the most about her is that in one word, she is pure. She is very giving and all heart, which is also a problem as then you need to take care of your heart. She lights up a room as soon as she walks in.” The two knew each other from 2009 but reportedly Sahil proposed only in 2014 when they went to New York City in order to attend an award function. Buzz was that he went on his knees and presented the ring to her in the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge. Dia accepted this heart-warming proposal, and the couple was applauded with cheers by all tourists present there.

