Shweta Kirti Urges Sushant Singh Warriors 'to Stay Strong & United' Amid CBI Investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to urge all the SSR fans to stay 'strong and united' as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe's second leg is to begin in Mumbai. Shweta wrote, "I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause."

She further added, "Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win! #WarriorsRoar4SSR" [sic]. Shweta on Monday too asked Sushant fans to stay 'united' as the probe widens.

Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength! 🙏 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 28, 2020

The forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. The CBI is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the AIIMS report will help them conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

Sushant's friend Yuvraj firm on murder theory, calls it 'strategy' to eradicate actor

'No clean chit to anyone'

According to sources, the AIIMS report will open up the investigation which was 'slowed down' as alleged by Sushant's family. This report will be used in the second leg of the CBI's investigation which the central probing agency will begin soon in Mumbai. As per sources, the report does not rule out the murder angle and has not given a clean chit to anyone yet. The CBI said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and "no aspect has been ruled out" as of date.

Maharashtra govt issues first response on AIIMS-CBI 'not ruling out any angle' in Sushant case

AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board in the actor's death case said on Monday. After the AIIMS team submitted its report based on Mumbai police’s post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence earlier, Gupta noted that there is still the need to look into certain “legal aspects” for the authorities to reach a “logical legal conclusion". As per latest info, AIIMS has, however, not found any signs of poisoning or toxicity in Sushant's system.

