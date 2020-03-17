Shweta Pandit On COVID-19 In Italy, 'It's Homicide If You Are Sick And Moving'

The Italian government went into a nationwide lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak affected major regions. The country has urged the population to go into self-isolation and practice social distancing. Shweta Pandit, an Indian playback singer shared details about the situation from ground zero on how it feels to be in a nationwide lockdown. Singer Shweta Pandit has been a Florence resident since the last six months after she got married to her Italian beau Ivano Fucci, who is a film producer.

Shweta Pandit talks about Italy's nationwide lockdown

Shweta Pandit shared her insights and believes that there was an amount of panic amidst the residents. However, they have overcome it and are now feeling more connected and tighter. People have cooperated with the lockdown and now seem to have accepted it. Shweta Pandit shared on her IG that the usually bustling streets are empty but neighbours still greet each other. The decision was taken rather swiftly by the authorities and she believes that the government values the lives at stake.

Further explaining the situation, Shweta Pandit revealed that any movement is restricted. For those who can work from home, they are suggested to stay indoors. One can go out of the house for three reasons work, basic amenities and medical requirements. Other than this, if you are sick and found roaming outside, it's punishable as it is considered a homicide. Shweta Pandit revealed that there needs to be a self-declaration form which is a must to even travel a short distance.

Shweta Pandit added that if one is sick, they need not step outside the house, and an emergency ambulance will come to pick them up. The services are swift to help the needy. The situation is considered an intentional murder if you are found positive with coronavirus and further infect an elderly person.

Shweta Pandit believes that the experience is not all bitter. There are moments when people have a feeling of affection towards each other and are constantly in verbal touch with each other. There are people who find ways through music. Some videos that surfaced online of Italians singing with each other are actually happening where she is residing, in Florence. She finds them to be a moment of relief on the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

