The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Italy's Death Toll Is So High That Obituaries Filled Up 10 Pages Of Newspaper

Rest of the World News

Italy reported 368 deaths which was the highest single-day death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic. The high death toll has led to 10-page obituaries.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Italy high death toll results in 10-page obituaries

On March 15, Italy reported 368 deaths which was the highest single-day death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic. The total death toll for Italy stands at 1,809 which accounts for more than half of all coronavirus deaths outside China. A recent video of a comparison between the obituaries of February 9 and March 13 has been circulating on social media and many social media users are calling it heartbreaking.

10-page obituaries

In response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic, Italy has implemented a nationwide lockdown. According to reports, nearly 60 per cent of Italy's population is over the age of 40. The coronavirus is especially fatal in older people. As the death toll continues to rise, a video of the difference in the number of obituaries of the dead is truly astounding. Take a look at the video below.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 6,500, Total Cases Reach 1,69,610

Read: Coronavirus: Italy Witnesses 70% Increase In Internet Traffic Amid Lockdown


The death toll from the deadly coronavirus globally has crossed 6,500. According to sources, there was a recent spike in deaths in Spain that pushed the death toll past the 6,000 mark. Over 1,69,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Italy that has become the epicentre of the virus in Europe has reported a total of 24,747 cases.

On March 15, Italy recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus. According to reports, this was the highest one day increase to date taking the death toll in Italy to 1,809. This is the highest death count outside China as per official data. The majority of cases of deaths are from the northern region of Lombardy around Milan which has reported 1,218 deaths, which accounts for 67 per cent of the country's total.

Read: Paratrooper Supports Italy With Skydive In Rome

Read: Coronavirus: 218 Indians From Italy's Milan Land In Delhi, To Be Quarantined For 14 Days

Spain has become Europe's second-most affected country after Italy. On March 15 Spain reported 2,000 new cases and more than a hundred deaths in one day. Spain now has almost 8,000 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 292. The Spanish government has imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, it has banned people from leaving their homes except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES