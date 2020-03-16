Coronavirus: Italy's Death Toll Is So High That Obituaries Filled Up 10 Pages Of Newspaper

On March 15, Italy reported 368 deaths which was the highest single-day death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic. The total death toll for Italy stands at 1,809 which accounts for more than half of all coronavirus deaths outside China. A recent video of a comparison between the obituaries of February 9 and March 13 has been circulating on social media and many social media users are calling it heartbreaking.

10-page obituaries

In response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic, Italy has implemented a nationwide lockdown. According to reports, nearly 60 per cent of Italy's population is over the age of 40. The coronavirus is especially fatal in older people. As the death toll continues to rise, a video of the difference in the number of obituaries of the dead is truly astounding. Take a look at the video below.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 6,500, Total Cases Reach 1,69,610

Read: Coronavirus: Italy Witnesses 70% Increase In Internet Traffic Amid Lockdown

This is the obituary column for the town of Bergamo at the heart of #coronavirus Italy outbreak first for a day in February and then page after page for today. UK this is what 15,000 cases look like, will you let Boris impose 30,000,000 pic.twitter.com/oNNvPJ8cFQ — Andrew Flood (@andrewflood) March 14, 2020

Local newspaper in Bergamo, Italy. 🇮🇹



9 February – just over a page of obituaries

13 March – 10 pages of obituaries



"Una semplice influenza."



Just the flu. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUStzFpNro — sᴛᴀʀᴛᴜᴘ ᴅᴀᴇᴍᴏɴ 🇺🇸 (@startupdaemon) March 14, 2020



The death toll from the deadly coronavirus globally has crossed 6,500. According to sources, there was a recent spike in deaths in Spain that pushed the death toll past the 6,000 mark. Over 1,69,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Italy that has become the epicentre of the virus in Europe has reported a total of 24,747 cases.

On March 15, Italy recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus. According to reports, this was the highest one day increase to date taking the death toll in Italy to 1,809. This is the highest death count outside China as per official data. The majority of cases of deaths are from the northern region of Lombardy around Milan which has reported 1,218 deaths, which accounts for 67 per cent of the country's total.

Read: Paratrooper Supports Italy With Skydive In Rome

Read: Coronavirus: 218 Indians From Italy's Milan Land In Delhi, To Be Quarantined For 14 Days

Spain has become Europe's second-most affected country after Italy. On March 15 Spain reported 2,000 new cases and more than a hundred deaths in one day. Spain now has almost 8,000 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 292. The Spanish government has imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, it has banned people from leaving their homes except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.