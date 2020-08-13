Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Account Of Sushant Talking About His Sisters And Their Influence

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a video of him where he is seen talking about his siblings. The actor is seen talking about things he had learnt from them. The video is from the time when Sushant Singh Rajput visited Indian soldiers and made food for them.

Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his siblings

In the video, one of the Jawans is seen asking Sushant Singh Rajput about his family. To which, the actor replies that he has four elder sisters. He is seen appreciating his sisters and saying that all of them were very good at studies. The video also showcases Sushant Singh Rajput saying that he had learnt everything from his sisters, from riding bikes to playing cricket. He is further heard talking about his eldest sister and sharing that she is a doctor, and revealing that his inclination towards Physics comes from her teaching him concepts.

Sushant Singh Rajput is also seen talking about his sister Mitu Singh and sharing that he learnt how to play Cricket and drive a car from her as she is a professional cricketer. At the end of the video, Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his sisters Priyanka and Shweta and informs that Priyanka is a lawyer and Shweta is skilled in fashion designing. He mentions that he and his two sisters are really close friends and they often gossip together. Shweta Singh Kirti shared the video with the caption, "Mera Bhai... love you infinity to the power infinity ♾ #Warriors4SSR"

Shweta Singh Kirti shares Lord Shiva art for Sushant Singh Rajput

In the recent past, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media and shared a photo of Lord Shiva embracing a person as they can be seen emotionally distraught. The message above the photo reads 'Someone said to be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world'. In the caption, Shweta wrote 'Har Har Mahadev' along with multiple hashtags, one of which read 'God is With Us'. Shweta also tagged her late brother in the post and included his tag right where the person being embraced by Lord Shiva is drawn in the art. Check out her post below.

