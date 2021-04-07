Siddhant Chaturvedi Asks Girls To Share Their ‘sad/breakup Playlists’; Find Out Why

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a special request for all his fan and followers on Instagram. The actor has asked girls to share their playlist of songs that they listen to when they are going through a breakup or are sad. Read along to take a look at the recent story that he shared on Instagram, and the reason why he wants the playlist.

Siddhant Chaturvedi asks girls to share their ‘sad/breakup playlists’

Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s latest Instagram story has a quirky request for all the girls that follow him. The video was captured as the actor got his hair styled for a shoot or event, and his hairstylist Gautam Arora was heard saying that he is keen on listening to songs that are a part of a girl’s playlist when they go through something sad in their life or a breakup. Chaturvedi tended to this and asked for the same in his Instagram story. Siddhant wrote under the story, “Ladkiyon ke sad/break – up songs ki playlist….” and then added, “Please send @gautam0099”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

The actor rose to popularity after he appeared in the movie Gully Boy, playing a pivotal role. Prior to this, he had starred in the Amazon Prime show Inside Edge, playing the role of Prashant Kannaujia. Currently, the actor has a list of projects in his kitty, which include the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli in which he shares screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharwari Wagh.

The movie has wrapped up shooting, but its release date has been postponed for a second time following the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the movie was earlier slated to release on April 23, 2021. Siddhant will also feature in the upcoming Shakun Batra film, which has not been titled yet and share screen space with Ananya Panday. The movie was shot in Goa and has also finished filming.

Siddhant will also star opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the movie Phone Bhoot. The movie’s shooting commenced on December 12, 2020. He will also share screen space with Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal, in the Ravi Udyawar directed action movie Yudhra.

Promo Image Courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.