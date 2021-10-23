Last Updated:

Siddhant Chaturvedi Chooses Who's More Fun To Work With Between Deepika And Ranveer

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been away from the screens ever since his popular role as MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy. Read on to know about his upcoming films.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi/ranveersingh/deepikapadukone


Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of the upcoming crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The film would mark the actor's first big outing since the release of the 2019 critically acclaimed film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt that made him a star overnight. Apart from the upcoming Varun V Sharma's film, he has several movies lined up in his kitty featuring some of the biggest names of Bollywood. 

Notably, Deepika Padukone's upcoming yet to be titled Shakun Batra film. The team recently wrapped up filming and if the pictures of their journey on the sets on social media are anything to go by, the young actor had a gala time with the 35-year-old actor. After having worked with the two biggest celebrities in Bollywood, who also happen to be married, Siddhant Chaturvedi made a difficult decision of choosing between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the basis of who is more fun to work with on the sets.

Ranveer or Deepika?

During an interview with News 18, the 28-year-old actor was asked about who was more fun to work with on the sets. Admitting that the question was a 'tough one', the actor went with Ranveer Singh owing to his 'fun, energetic' and animated personality which was enough to 'pump him up'. He also added that Ranveer is a 'happy man' which is why he is more fun to work with.

READ | Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrap up Shakun Batra's next; Director gets emotional

Meanwhile, he described working with Deepika Padukone as a 'different experience' saying that it is more comfortable as they would have 'normal chit-chat'. On the other hand, Siddhant believed Ranveer was a 'party starter'. 

READ | 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi drop new movie's poster & teaser

More on Siddhant Chaturvedi

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the young actor rose to prominence after appearing as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's film. Although his debut film turned out to be a breakthrough for him in Bollywood, he has been absent from the big screen owing to the prevailing situations of the pandemic. He will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release on November 19 this year. 

READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi is ecstatic to begin 'Yudhra' shoot; shares pictures from muhurat

(Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi/ranveersingh/deepikapadukone)

READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps Portugal schedule of 'Yudhra'; says 'Daddy’s home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com