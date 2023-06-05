Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda Spotted Together At Airport Amid Dating Rumours

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have reportedly been dating for quite some time. The rumoured couple, who have been at the center of dating rumours for months, seem to be taking their relationship public. They were recently spotted arriving at Mumbai Airport together, reportedly returning from a trip to Goa.

They walked side by side donning matching white outfits. This further fuelled speculations about their alleged romance. Siddhant sported an all-white ensemble consisting of a white shirt, track pants, cap, and mask. Navya opted for a white top, paired with black pants. Take a look at the video below.

Previous sightings and social media interactions

(Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda's public appearance and social media interactions | Image: Twitter)

This is not the first time Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have captured attention with their appearances. Earlier this year, paparazzi spotted Navya sitting next to Siddhant's parents at a fashion show in Mumbai. The duo was also spotted leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday party together, in December last year. These encounters, along with their quirky and cute interactions on Instagram, on each other's posts, have incited dating rumours. Furthermore, their presence at various industry gatherings, including a filmmaker's 50th birthday party, has only intensified speculations regarding their relationship status.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's response to dating rumours

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda | Image: Siddhhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)

During the promotion of his movie Phone Bhoot last year, Siddhant Chaturvedi playfully denied dating rumours related to Navya Naveli Nanda, stating, "That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true." Despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, Siddhant and Navya's recent public appearance at the airport has reignited interest and speculation among fans and the media. While their alleged romance continues to make headlines, there has been no official confirmation from the couple regarding the status of their relationship.