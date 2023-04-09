Jaya Bachchan Is The 'real Powerhouse' Of The Family, Says Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Nanda marked the occasion of Jaya Bachchan's 75th birthday by sharing a vintage picture of her from the 1972 movie Shor. Navya shared the throwback monochrome picture of her grandmother on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption. In the closeup photo, the veteran actress can be seen wearing a saree and completing her look with sunglasses and a bindi.

Navya Nanda captioned the post, "Happy birthday नानी (red heart emoji) The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!" Jaya Bachchan shares a close bond with her grandkids, especially Navya. She was part of her podcast series and is often seen on her social media timelines. After Navya posted the picture, Sonali Bendre and Shanaya Kapoor posted red hearts.

Fans wish Jaya Bachchan

A fan penned a heartfelt note on Jaya Bachchan's birthday and commented, "Happy Birthday Jaya Ma'am...I will forever be grateful to her for remembering even after 1 week of first meeting her and introducing me to my favourite Amitabh Bachchan Sir during the concluding ceremony of Children's Film Festival held in Trivandrum in the year 1991. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. It's all thanks to Jaya Ma'am's humble and down to earth nature that she remembered me and chose me from a crowd full of people waiting to meet Mr. Bachchan and giving me a personal introduction. May she always be blessed with love, hapiness, peace, prosperity and only the best life has to offer. Also looking forward to seeing her on the big screen in Rocky Aur R."

Jaya Bachchan's work front

Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and others. She is also a member of Rajya Sabha.