Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares His Notes On One’s ‘online Status’, Fans Say ‘can Relate’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Monday night penned his thoughts about people’s online status on chatting apps. He wrote, “Roz online hona tera, aur typing…Ka na hona. Bas yahin, Tere chat ke saath-saath apna Dil bhi archive kar aye.” Sharing the same, he wrote, “Dukhti rag pe emoji mat daal.” Siddhant’s emotions clicked with fans who went on to write, “can relate” on his post. While a user wrote, “Sher ka bhi dil hota hai...Sher ka bhi dil dukhta h,” another fan penned, “Damn, can imagine.” Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post also was filled with laughing emojis as well.

Siddhant on one’s online status

The Gully Boy actor often shares his notes on Instagram. During the lockdown, the actor also indulged in some painting sessions, and went on to make some fun videos on social media. On Mother’s Day, Siddhant penned yet another caption for his mother.

It read, “Man ban ne se pehle Manbun rock kia hai. Kaun kehta hai Mummyain trend aur style nahi samajti? Kabhi unki nazar se dekho...World’s Most Handsome list mein Tum hi ho beta ~ One to 100. Happy Mothers Day.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi turned a year older on April 29, which also marked International Dance Day. The actor dropped a video and thanked fans for all the love and blessings. As a return gift for fans, Siddhant grooved to The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Something Just Like This and remarked that this year he wants something just like nothing big or fancy, just the simple joys of life back in everyone’s lives.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies and projects

Siddhant now has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty and Babli 2 with Rani Mukherji, Sharvari Wagh, Saif Ali Khan, and in Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday. He was shooting for the same in Goa with his team. More so, he also has Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter lined up. The first look posters of the same received love from fans. The actors decked up in suits and announced the movie back in July 2020.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

