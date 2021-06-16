Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Shirtless Photo Of Himself In The Midst Of Mountains

Siddhant Chaturvedi is often seen treating his fans with his shirtless photos on his Instagram account. The actor recently shared a bare-chested picture of himself and also wrote a note in his caption with the hashtag "#MyNotes". Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's shirtless photo.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a shirtless photo

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to share a shirtless photo of himself. He was seen spending time in the mountains. He has trimmed his beard and flaunted his curly hair in the photo. The actor wrote in his caption, "Tu kyun Jata Sawaarta? Tu Ban atal Pahaad sa, Uss Nadi ki dhaar sa, Jo tham gai Shringaar sa, Jo beh gai, toh Baadh sa." He wrote an inspiring quote for his fans and followers.

Reactions to Siddhant Chaturvedi's photo

As soon as Siddhant shared his shirtless picture, his fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. A fan called him "sunshine" while another mentioned that he looked "handsome". A fan wrote her "unpopular opinion" stating that people with curly hair are good poets. Another asked him to teach them how to look this good every time. A fan asked him how can he look hot and cute at the same time. A follower mentioned that being a South Indian, it's hard for them to understand the caption since it was in Hindi. Here are some of the comments on Siddhant's shirtless photo.

A sneak peek into Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Recently, he shared another shirtless photo of himself while he was seated in the mountains. The actor wrote Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's dialogue and twisted it for a humorous effect. He wrote, "Main Udna chahta hun…par main baith gaya." which means that he wanted to fly but he sat down after getting tired. He also added the hashtag "Don't rush".

Siddhant also shared a travel transition video where he lied down in his house and the scene swapped into a scene from his vacation. He posed for both the videos in his white striped shirt and white sweatshirt. The actor wrote, "Sugar, yes please" as he combined the video with Maroon 5's song Sugar. Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos and videos here.

A look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies

Siddhant made his film debut with Gully Boy playing Shrikant Bhosle. The actor will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 portraying the role of Bunty. He will also be seen in films like Phone Bhoot and Yudhra.

