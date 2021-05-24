Siddhant Chaturvedi's Funny Take On 'sharing Food' With FRIENDS-inspired Meme; Take A Look

On May 23, 2021, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of funny pictures drawing a link between himself and the iconic sitcom, Friends. The actor shared edited still pictures from the sitcom's The One with the Birth Mother episode. Replacing Joey's face, the actor added a cartoon face of himself admitting that 'Siddy doesn't share food!'. The picture was followed up with a selfie picture.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post has a Friends connect

The first picture of Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post is still from the Friends' episode, where Joey's face is replaced with Siddhant's animated one. Siddhant also makes sure to replace Joey's name in the subtitles and adds 'Siddy' as even he does not share the food. Drawing the link between him and Joey's character, the actor also dropped a selfie picture of himself flaunting his expression when he sees the food on his friends' plate. The caption in the picture read, "Also Siddy, when sees food on friends' plate".

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many of his fans and Friends' show's fans rushed to compliment the actor for his humourous post as they found it relatable. A fan commented, "Who doesn't want a friend who is celebrity", to which Siddhant was quick to reply, "@sumndatta The one who celebrities want to be friends with; Real heroes.be that" with a praising hands emoticon. Another fan wrote, "Hahahaa..thts soo me" with a laughing out loud face emoticon". A netizen commented, "Haha! Makes you even more human Sid" with a pair of emoticons. Another one wrote, "Siddy is Joey of the friends' group - the one who loves food and hugsy" with laughing face emoticons.

Recently, Siddy dropped a series of stunning pictures of himself. In the pictures, he can be seen sitting on a mustard coloured couch. He sported a printed white tee which he paired with matching shorts. The Inside Edge actor can be seen enjoying the sunshine and striking various poses while sitting relaxingly. As for the caption, he penned in the Hindi language, "Dekho aisa hai ki, Asli Productivity bharpoor Vella-Panthy ke baad hi aati hai. Yaad rakho, Tum Velle ho par Akele nahi. e.g. Dekho kaise main “felt-cute-might -delete-later” waali harkatein kar raha hun. (So it is like this, the real productivity comes after sitting idle for too long. Remember this. You are idle but not alone. E.g. See how I am doing 'felt-cute-might-delete-later' kind of things)".

Furthermore, Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with the musical drama, Gully Boy. He was also seen in Life Sahi Hai (Season 1& 2) and Inside Edge. The list of upcoming Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies includes Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot and an untitled project with Shakun Batra.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

