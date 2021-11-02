Siddharth Malhotra Announces 'Mission Majnu' Release Date With A Still From Spy Thriller

Actor Siddharth Malhotra who is looking forward to the release of his next film Mission Majnu recently announced its release date. The film that marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and also marks the debut of South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna in Bollywood is slated to release on 13 May 2022. Sidharth took to Twitter and shared the release date with a few stills from the film. According to the makers, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

The still shared by the Student of the Year actor showed him talking to someone on a phone call as he tries to avert a major operation. He captioned the post and wrote, “Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you.” Talking about his upcoming film, the Shershaah actor in a statement said, "This is a film inspired by true events. It's about an important mission that RAW did (sic). It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character."

Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu to release next year during summers

Rashmika also took to her Instagram story and shared the same still while teasing Sidharth to reveal his character name. “Wohooo look at Sidharth Malhotra killing it... Can I reveal your name? Can I? Can I?” she wrote alongside many devil face emoticons. The 36-year-old actor also spoke about his co-star Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut and said, "We are fortunate to have her in the film and introduce her to the Hindi audience. She is extremely talented and expressive. I saw her work in films but to see her as a co-actor was interesting. Our pairing will be fresh."

Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you🍿🎬@iamRashmika @RonnieScrewvala @amarbutala @RSVPMovies @GBAMedia_Off pic.twitter.com/Hz6pCOL8W5 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been basking in the success of his last war drama Shershaah where he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra. On the other hand, apart from starring in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, he will next be seen in slice-of-life comedy Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

